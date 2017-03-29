R.D. Abbott Expands Distributor Agreement with 3M

R.D. Abbott Co. Inc. recently signed a revised distribution agreement with 3M for select fluoropolymers and additives accounts within the U.S., effective April 1.

“In the spirit of continuing to provide world-class, dedicated support to our customers, we have decided to expand our supplier partnership with R.D. Abbott,” stated John Bromback, U.S. national sales manager, 3M’s Advanced Materials division.

“We greatly appreciate the trust 3M has shown in R.D. Abbott and we will work diligently to further their business through our top-notch customer care, exceptional technical support, and best-in-class logistics,” said Scott Kearns, COO, R.D. Abbott.

For more information, visit www.3m.com or www.rdabbott.com.