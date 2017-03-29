Steven Named Palmer Holland President; Irvine Appointed CEO

Palmer Holland recently announced it has named C. Bradley Steven as president. Bryn Irvine will assume a new role as chief executive officer.

Steven reportedly brings many years of experience leading and managing companies as president and vice president. Most recently, he was president of Willoughby Supply, a distributor of exterior building materials. Previously, he worked for Avery Dennison as vice president and general manager.

His main responsibility will be support of the executive management team on the day-to-day operations of the business.

Irvine will move into the new role of CEO. His primary focus will be on leveraging his global relationships in support of the company’s expansion strategies. In addition, he will be involved in Palmer Holland’s strategic planning and execution as it continues to drive growth as a national specialty chemical distributor and maintain its employee ownership model.

For more information, visit www.palmerholland.com.