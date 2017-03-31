EVONIK: Extender

Structurally modified, hydrophilic AEROSIL® can improve the anti-fouling properties and product life of anti-fouling coatings. Customers can reportedly use the product in formulations with cuprous oxide (Cu2O) to take advantage of the resulting synergies.

VP 4200 is a development product that, as an active extender with cuprous oxide, exhibits effective anti-fouling properties while lowering the amount of Cu2O needed in the coating formulation. In terms of product function, the structural modification process can significantly increase bulk density, effectively reducing the thickening effect of AEROSIL and making higher loading capacities possible. Not only does the high solids content help anchor the cuprous oxide, but significant reinforcement and durability of the film also reportedly helps make the cuprous oxide available for longer periods.

