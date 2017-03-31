PPG-Begins-Colorful-Communities-Project

PPG recently announced the start of a Colorful Communities™ project in Huntsville, Ala., to help renovate and beautify Constitution Hall and the site at Alabama Constitution Village, which is considered to be the birthplace of Alabama.

The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products, as well as financial contributions, to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world.

In addition to the volunteers, PPG is providing $61,000 and 250 gal of its paint products to restore the exterior aesthetic of Constitution Hall. When the project is completed in June, PPG employees will reportedly volunteer again at the site, serving as docents, activity leaders and community open-house hosts during a special “PPG Week” of events.

Constitution Hall is a reproduction of the vacant cabinet shop in which 44 delegates of Alabama’s first constitutional convention met on July 5, 1819, to organize Alabama as the 22nd state. It is built on the original shop’s foundation, and it is the first building at Alabama Constitution Village to be restored in preparation for Alabama’s bicentennial. A nonprofit agency of the City of Huntsville, Alabama Constitution Village is one of three museums comprising the EarlyWorks Family of Museums. Programming at the village serves north Alabama schoolchildren and families, and thousands of visitors are expected in 2018 and 2019 as Alabama celebrates its bicentennial.

“PPG is pleased to support the restoration of Constitution Hall by providing funding, volunteers and products for a project that is important to Huntsville, the state of Alabama and our country,” said Tom Meyer, PPG plant manager at the Huntsville aerospace facility. “Helping ensure that future generations can glimpse an important moment from history at Constitution Hall will be a source of pride for all of us at PPG. We are especially grateful to be joined by team members from Toyota, which is a customer of PPG’s automotive coatings business.”

For more information, visit www.ppgcommunities.com.