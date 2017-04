Polyten Receives Canadian Distribution Rights for Marcus’ Wax Products

Polyten Inc. recently announced it has been awarded Canadian distribution rights for all Marcus Oil and Chemical’s wax products. Polyten is based in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Marcus Oil & Chemical, a division of HRD Corp., was formed in 1987 to produce linear, low-molecular-weight polyethylene waxes with high melt points.

For more information, visit www.marcusoil.com or www.poly10.com.