MACTAC: Foam Bonding Study

This company has released a new foam bonding study that helps customers pair its advanced adhesives with Rogers Corp. PORON® polyurethane foams. The study includes comprehensive laboratory testing of a number of Mactac’s best-selling rubber adhesives, as well as its newest acrylic adhesives on popular grades of PORON polyurethane foams.

“PORON foams have a well-known reputation for enabling durable, long-term gasketing, sealing and cushioning performance in a variety of applications and markets, including automotive, medical and general industrial,” said Janet Page, marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives.

For more information, visit www.mactac.com.