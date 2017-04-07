MACTAC: Foam Bonding Study
A new foam bonding study that helps customers pair its advanced adhesives with Rogers Corp. PORON polyurethane foams.
This company has released a new foam bonding study that helps customers pair its advanced adhesives with Rogers Corp. PORON® polyurethane foams. The study includes comprehensive laboratory testing of a number of Mactac’s best-selling rubber adhesives, as well as its newest acrylic adhesives on popular grades of PORON polyurethane foams.
“PORON foams have a well-known reputation for enabling durable, long-term gasketing, sealing and cushioning performance in a variety of applications and markets, including automotive, medical and general industrial,” said Janet Page, marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives.
