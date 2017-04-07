Mactac Receives Readers’ Choice Top Product Award

Mactac® recently announced that its solvent-free, low-VOC CleanTape™ product line has received a 2017 Wide-Format & Signage Readers’ Choice Top Product Award. The annual award reportedly features breakthrough products that have caused the most excitement in the industry and have been a valuable asset to wide- and grand-format businesses throughout the prior year. Mactac received the award in the Finishing: Equipment and Supplies category.

"We are grateful to the readers of Wide-Format & Signage for this prestigious recognition and are privileged to see that our recently launched CleanTape product line has brought such value to our customers,” said Janet Page, marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives. “Throughout the years, Mactac has built a reputation for being a trusted ‘one-stop shop’ that delivers its customers solutions for any pressure-sensitive adhesive need. CleanTape was designed specifically to meet our customers’ need for high performance, low-VOC, low-outgassing tapes.”

