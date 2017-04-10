Entries Sought for Label Industry Global Awards 2017

LabelExpo recently announced that entries are open for the Label Industry Global Awards, which honor those organizations and individuals who have excelled in the label field. The awards reportedly provide the sector’s finest a worldwide stage to celebrate and showcase excellence, innovation and best practice.

Nominations are sought for the R. Stanton Avery Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Avery Dennison, which will be awarded in recognition of the contribution an industry professional has made during their time working within the label sector. Bestowed in memory of Stan Avery’s pioneering spirit and values, the worthy recipient must have worked in the industry for over 25 years.

The Award for Innovation, sponsored by Flint Group Narrow Web, consists of two prizes; one for companies with over 300 employees, and the second for organizations with less than 300 employees. Entries must be for the development of a specific innovation in 2016 and can either be for a new business process or technology-related.

The Award for Sustainability, sponsored by Xeikon, acknowledges a new sustainable product or process that has been introduced during 2016.

“The Label Industry Global Awards are a tremendous way of highlighting significant developments and accomplishments within the label community,” said Mike Fairley, chair of the judges. “Every year it is a genuine pleasure and privilege to meet the finalists and winners at the ceremony and see how much the awards mean to them. Rigorously judged, these awards set a solid benchmark of achievement as well as showcasing the talent in our profession. While recognizing great performance in the label world, the awards are the greatest vindication of success and have also promoted their winners, leading many to find new clients and opportunities. We look forward to giving even more trailblazing organizations and their employees the chance to shine and be part of 2017’s success story.”

Nomination entries are free and submissions must be received by May 19. The winners will be announced during Labelexpo Europe at a gala evening event on September 25 at the Brussels Expo.

For more information, visit www.labelawards.com.