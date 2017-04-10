Accella Completes Purchase of Polyurethane Foam Business from Covestro

Accella Polyurethane Systems LLC recently announced it has completed the purchase of certain assets of the North American spray polyurethane foam (SPF) business located in Spring, Texas, from Covestro LLC.

"We are very pleased to announce the completion of this important acquisition,” said Andy Harris CEO and president. “This brings together the best people, technology, service and support to provide the most extensive North American spray polyurethane foam network whose main objective is to improve our customer's performance and profitability with all the positive energy efficiency and environmental benefits of SPF."

"Spray polyurethane foam is one of the most exciting innovations in modern construction,” said Chris Brink, Accella's vice president of polyurethane systems. “We understand that our customers demand the best service, products, and brand support, and this acquisition dovetails perfectly with that drive to provide all three of those elements. Our focus has been on making this a seamless transition for our customers and vendors. There are no major changes to the organization, service or support our customers have come to rely upon. Accella now has the critical mass to provide industry leading support tools and new products for our channel partners, with a focus on industry growth."

