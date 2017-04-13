European Coatings Show Reports Record Attendance

Organizers of the European Coatings Show 2017 recently announced that the event was bigger and more international than ever, with more than 30,000 trade visitors coming from more than 100 countries and 1,135 exhibitors from 40 countries. The show reportedly continues to expand its position as the leading event for the global coatings industry.

In an expanded space at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, the exhibiting companies presented innovative and new products and services for every aspect of coatings and sealants production. The European Coatings Show Conference was just as popular with over 840 participants from about 50 countries setting another record for this hub for discussion among coating researchers and developers. The next European Coatings Show will be held at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from March 19-21, 2019.

The 2017 European Coatings Show filled seven halls and reportedly offered a more extensive international presence than ever. In addition to one Chinese pavilion, the group pavilions of the Czech Republic and the Republic of Korea provided an overview of their particular nations. Young innovative companies from Germany appeared at a joint pavilion funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). Product presentations in three halls offered short talks by exhibitors with additional specialized knowledge about uses, effects and technical data.

For more information, visit www.european-coatings-show.com.