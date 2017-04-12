3M: Spray Adhesives

This company reports its low-VOC spray adhesives are below the current VOC requirements and currently available to the market. The adhesives are suggested to give sustainability managers and purchasing agents the peace of mind that they are using high performing, compliant products.

3M’s GREENGUARD™ certified and CARB-compliant family of spray adhesives includes: 3M™ Super 77™ CA multi-purpose spray adhesive, 3M Hi-strength 90 CA spray adhesive and 3M foam fast 74 CA Spray Adhesive. GREENGUARD Certification reportedly ensures a product has met comprehensive standards for low emissions of VOCs into indoor air. 3M’s low-VOC products may benefit users with features such as long tack, high peel strength and long bonding range.

3M adhesive remover-low-VOC <20% and silicone spray – low-VOC 60% complement the portfolio.

“Because sustainability is at the crux of 3M’s product innovation, our low-VOC spray adhesives are already in alignment with the strict aerosol regulations issued in California,” said Melissa Abney, U.S. aerosol adhesive marketing manager for industrial spray adhesives at 3M. “3M’s low-VOC line was developed to offer users the convenience, ease of use and portability of spray adhesives, while lessening the environmental impact.”

The new aerosol CARB regulations specifically affect VOC content limits for mist spray adhesives and web spray adhesives. Previously, the VOC limit by weight in mist spray adhesives was 65% and is now reduced to 30%. The new limit for web spray adhesives is 40% by weight, decreased from 55%. The low-VOC spray adhesives also meet the Ozone Transport Commission (OTC) and Lake Michigan Air District Consortium (LADCO) VOC requirements.

