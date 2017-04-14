ATLAS MATERIAL TESTING TECHNOLOGY: Weather Testing Equipment

The Ci4400 Weather-Ometer® is a water-cooled, rotating-rack instrument that reportedly combines Atlas' latest innovative technology and user convenience with its 100 years of weathering expertise.



The Ci4400 replaces the Ci4000 model. According to Atlas Product Manager Matt McGreer, "The Ci4400 represents years of market research, customer feedback and engineering innovation. In developing the Ci4400, our goal was to incorporate several new features and improvements over the Ci4000. The Ci4400 offers a new industrial design, while providing test results consistent with our legacy instruments."



The filtered xenon-arc lamps used in the equipment have reportedly been globally recognized for years to be one of the best artificial light sources in replicating real- life product failures in a laboratory under accelerated and reproducible conditions.



When tested, the equipment reportedly met or exceeded all common weathering test standards. The instrument has an assortment of common pre-programmed test methods as well as custom test slots.

