Constantino Appointed Maroon Account Manager

Maroon recently announced it continues to expand its U.S. reach with the addition of Frank Constantino as its newest Midwest account manager to cover Northern Illinois, Northern Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. With more than two decades of sales experience, Constantino has a diversified background involving both the coatings and plastics industries. He started his career with a national sales manager role in the coatings industry, and has held several management positons, as well as served on various boards.

Constantino will exclusively call on the plastics market.

“As our business grows both organically and through acquisitions, it’s important that we maintain our excellent level of service,” Scott Norton, sales manager, said. “Adding an experienced, professional account manager like Frank to exclusively service our plastic customers will allow us to do just that.”

For more information, visit www.maroongroupllc.com.