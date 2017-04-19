Axalta-Opens-Automotive-Refinish-Training-Centre-in-Dubai

Axalta Coating Systems recently announced it has launched the first of its kind Automotive Refinish Training Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The center intends to provide expert training in the use of Axalta products that are designed for the repainting of vehicles in body shops. The opening of the next-generation facility follows the October 2016 opening of Axalta’s regional office in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (JAFZA).

The training center, Axalta’s 47th in the world, plans to host world-class training programs for body shop, repair and refinish technicians to hone their skills and learn to use the latest coating technologies found in Axalta’s refinish coating brands, as well as other refinish brands available in 18 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“We are excited to be able to expand our presence in Dubai and the region over such a short time span,” said Charlie Shaver, chairman and CEO, who formally inaugurated the new facility. “The opening of this world-class customer learning and development facility highlights our commitment to invest in the region and support our customers. This interactive training and education facility establishes a solid foundation that will provide continuous support and development to vehicle repair specialists that will both enhance the level of refinishing services and optimize the use of Axalta technologies in the region.”

