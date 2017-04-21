PHOSEON: LED Curing Equipment

This company will showcase its latest UV LED curing solutions for coating applications at the upcoming Eastern Coatings Show, taking place May 15-17 in Atlantic City, N.J. The company offers equipment suitable to coating applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management. It is suggested that users of the LED curing systems can process a variety of materials, including thin and heat-sensitive substrates, at maximum production speeds with low-input power.

For more information, visit www.phoseon.com.