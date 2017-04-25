Chemical Industry Networking Website Launches

Chemical Search International recently announced the launch of ChemExecSM, an online executive club for professionals in the chemicals, materials, resources and biosciences industries. Its goal is to allow members to develop their skills, network, pursue business ambitions and gain information on events and training. The new website has a search capability that reportedly allows quality networking without the need to make connections, wade through personal news, or fend off sales pitches.

Stephen Mothersole, chief executive officer, commented: “People are increasingly losing faith with the large established social networks, which are getting increasingly generic, expensive and cluttered. We hope that people will like our clean, simple and targeted approach to professional networking across our sectors. Our site is faster, more searchable and specifically designed for busy people who lack the time or inclination to grow a network, fend off unwanted approaches or wade through suggested news or personal gossip.”

