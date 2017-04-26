FLEXCON: Bulk Bag Discharging System

A new BULK-OUT® bulk bag discharging system is designed for use in explosive environments. This BFC series model features a pneumatically powered hoist and trolley to raise and position the bag inside the discharger frame, to potentially eliminate the risk of possible sparks from electrical equipment or fork trucks that might be otherwise used for this function.

A SPOUT-LOCKÒ clamp ring reportedly forms a high-integrity, dust-tight seal between the clean side of the bag spout and the clean side of the equipment, while a TELE-TUBEÒ telescoping tube maintains constant downward tension on the bag as it empties and elongates, promoting complete discharge of free- and non-free-flowing material from the bag.

The all-stainless-steel construction is designed to withstand corrosive environments and allows rapid, thorough wash down with caustic cleaning solutions.

The unit is available with a hopper and pneumatically driven flexible screw conveyor, a tubular cable conveyor or a rotary airlock valve to feed material into a pneumatic conveyor line.

