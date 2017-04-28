FISNAR EUROPE: Manual Syringe Plungers

This company recently announced the launch of its new range of QuantX™ manual syringe plungers.

Available in four sizes, 3cc, 5cc, 10cc, and 30cc, this new selection of hand dispensers has reportedly been designed to offer users a clean, comfortable alternative to conventional squeeze bottles and hypodermic syringes.

Using a Fisnar hand dispenser, all medium- to high-viscosity fluids can be dispensed, including sealants, solder pastes, epoxies and grease. Users are able to control fluid deposits to dispense easily and accurately, without drips or oozing, and dispensing can be tailored to each specific application.

Fisnar syringe plungers are reportedly precision machined from aluminum for a durable, long-lasting product and they are suggested for re-work, low-volume assembly and field work.

The ergonomic, and safety conscious design of the new syringe dispensers is expected to enable consistent fatigue free dispensing, and can ensure that no potentially harmful adhesives or sealants will contact the user’s skin.

For more information, visit www.fisnareurope.com.