SCIGRIP Appoints Three Distributors

SCIGRIP recently appointed three new distributors to support its sales presence in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The appointment of Goessl and Pfaff GmbH (Germany), Astorit AG (Switzerland) and ASTORplast GmbH (Austria) intends to solidify SCIGRIP’s position as a leading manufacturer and supplier in Europe.

Goessl and Pfaff, Astorit AG and ASTORplast GmbH reportedly maintain strong supply links with a variety of industrial sectors including automotive, rail and industrial assembly.

In addition, SCIGRIP has devised a comprehensive product training program for its newly appointed distributors. Astorit and ASTORplast recently participated in application specific training modules led by SCIGRIP’s technical team at the UK facility. This reportedly included an overview of the engineering and structural adhesive ranges, adopting best practice for methyl methacrylate adhesive technology and interactive bonding trials.

For more information, visit www.scigrip.com.