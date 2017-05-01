Socma Elects Lonza’s Doles as Chairman of the Board

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA) recently announced that David Doles, a senior vice president of Lonza, has been elected chairman of the association's Board of Governors. Doles replaces Charles "Chuck" Bennett of Dixie Chemical, former chairman, who announced his retirement from the board earlier this month.

Doles joined Lonza in 1997 and now heads the Materials Performance and Protection Global Business Unit. He has also served in various roles as part of the SOCMA Board of Governors and Executive Committee.



"I am honored to serve as chairman of the SOCMA Board of Governors, and I look forward to continuing the work that has already been done to position SOCMA for the future as the leading trade association representing the specialty chemical industry," Doles said. "I would like to start by commending my predecessor, Chuck Bennett, for his outstanding leadership as chairman of the board. At SOCMA, we strive to offer a slate of programs and services that provide our specialty chemical manufacturers with the intelligence and connections they need to compete in a global market, as well as navigate legislative and regulatory issues impacting their companies. I believe we have many opportunities to build partnerships and grow our membership as we improve upon and enhance these efforts moving forward."



For more information, visit www.socma.com.