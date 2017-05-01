Croll to Receive Tess Award

Stuart Croll, Ph.D., of the North Dakota State University, Department of Coatings and Polymeric Materials, will receive the Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings for 2017. The announcement was made by the officers and the award committee of the Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering (PMSE) of the American Chemical Society.

Croll obtained his Ph.D. in polymer physics at the University of Leeds in the UK. He has worked in industry (Millennium Inorganic Chemicals, Sherwin Williams, Northern Telecom and Fosroc Construction Chemicals), in government laboratory (National Research Council, Canada) and academe (Eastern Michigan University and North Dakota State University).

Reportedly, Croll has done research in a variety of areas from a polymer physicist’s perspective, and he has published over 95 technical papers. Croll has done extensive research on internal shrinkage stresses in coatings and the first to demonstrate the connection between coating solidification and the glass transition temperature as controlled by solvent content in the coating and its impact on coating adhesion.

Croll will receive the Tess Award from Dr. Christopher L. Soles, Chair of the PMSE Division, in August during the 254th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society in Washington, D.C.

