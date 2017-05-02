ICE USA, InPrint USA Events Meet Expectations

ICE USA and the InPrint USA reportedly had more than 3,400 verified registrants attend the co-located shows, meeting the expectations of the shows’ organizer, Mack Brooks Exhibitions, Inc.

“We are very excited about how well InPrint USA has been received,” said Marcus Timson, co-founder of the InPrint show. “There is definitely a need in the largest manufacturing market in the world for a show dedicated to educating and offering solutions for industrial print applications.”

InPrint USA 2017 reportedly focused on connecting manufacturers who use print as a key component of the manufacturing process with leading brands in the fields of industrial specialty, screen, digital, inkjet, and 3D technology print solutions.

“Our company sold three machines right off the show floor. We were thrilled with the visitors’ response, considering InPrint is a brand new show in the U.S. market,” said Bill Lydick, of PDS Equipment and an InPrint exhibitor.

For more information, visit www.mackbrooks.com.