Crume Named Pilot Regional Sales Manager

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Jeff Crume is its new regional sales manager for the Northeast, where he will oversee the growth of products and technology in his assigned territory. He replaces Rob Pifer, who moved to regional sales manager for the Midwest.



Crume has more than 15 years of experience in chemical sales, and most recently served as an account manager for the personal care and home care markets for Lubrizol Advanced Materials in Cleveland. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.

For more information, visit http://pilotchemical.com.