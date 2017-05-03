OMNOVA Announced Distribution Agreement with McCullough & Associates

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. recently announced a distribution agreement with McCullough & Associates McCullough & Associates will distribute products in the Southeast region of the U.S., including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“OMNOVA is extremely pleased to partner with McCullough & Associates in extending our reach in a region that continues to lead the nation in growth,” said Jason Riley, OMNOVA’s distributor sales manager for the Americas. “McCullough & Associates is truly the ideal partner to distribute our leadership brands and innovative products for the specialty chemicals market. They are known for providing customers with a high level of service and expertise.”

“This is an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said George McCullough, president of McCullough & Associates. “OMNOVA has a strong reputation and many excellent products for applications and segments that our customers are targeting. OMNOVA also brings superior technical depth and production capabilities to the market. We look forward to working with them to meet our customers’ needs.”

For more information, visit www.mccanda.com or www.omnova.com.