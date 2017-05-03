Axalta Coating Systems Opens Indian Headquarters

Axalta Coating Systems recently announced it has opened its new headquarters office for India, located in Gurugram within the National Capital Region (NCR).Reportedly, the new location will also house an Axalta Global Business Resource Center, which plans to provide a variety of services to the company’s operations in the region and around the world.

The 35,000-sq-ft facility will reportedly enable Axalta to integrate its corporate office and other key country business functions within a single office leading to improve efficiency and business process management.

“We are very excited to see another significant investment support our future growth in India,” said Robert Bryant, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Axalta Coating Systems. “The new face of Axalta in India has been designed with Axalta’s global standards in mind and enables our company to showcase its commitment to both long-term growth and customer support in the market.”

