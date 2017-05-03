WANNER ENGINEERING INC.: Seal-Less Pumps

The new Q155 Series Quintuplex seal-less pumps (medium pressure models) are designed for a variety of applications including reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment, bulk transfer, hydraulic lift, and steam generation. The medium pressure line includes two models: Q155K, with a maximum flow rate of 78 gpm (295 l/min) and maximum discharge pressure of 3,000 psi (207 bar); and Q155M, with a maximum flow rate of 65 gpm (246 l/min) and maximum discharge pressure of 3500 psi (241 bar).

The new pumps are reportedly “packing-free” and designed to replace horizontal centrifugal pumps and packed plunger pumps, according to Wanner Engineering. Featuring a seal-less, multiple-diaphragm design, Q155 pumps can eliminate hazardous VOC emissions and clean-up and disposal costs of packed-pump leakage. The design may also eliminate the need for external lubrication and maintenance as well as plunger wear problems associated with packing.

In addition to zero leakage, the pumps can allegedly run dry without damage, operate with a closed or blocked suction line, and pump abrasive fluids effectively. .

For more information, visit www.hydra-cell.com.