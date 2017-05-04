Schauls Appointed Linetec VP-Operations

Linetec recently announced it has hired Mike Schauls as vice president of operations, overseeing production and scheduling of the company’s paint, anodize, and related services. Schauls joins Linetec from Northwire Inc., a designer and manufacturer of custom technical wire and cable, and a provider of contract engineering services. He worked at the company for six years, where he most recently served as vice president of operations and engineering.



For more information, visit www.linetec.com.