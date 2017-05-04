SHURTAPE: Film Tape
May 4, 2017
No Comments
FF 100 film tape is engineered specifically for sealing and seaming reflective insulation. Reportedly it is:
- Highly conformable with flexible film backing that adheres well to uneven surfaces for creating an airtight, permanent seal;
- Hand-tearable and easy to handle to help ensure the job is done quickly;
- Code compliant with its UL 181B-FX printing making it easy for inspectors to see that the work abides by the code; and
- Has consistent performance with reportedly aggressive adhesive that forms a permanent bond in all types of weather conditions (-10-210°F) and can withstand numerous thermal cycles.
For more information, visit www.shurtape.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.