SHURTAPE: Film Tape

SHURTAPE-Flatback-Paper-Tape.jpg
May 4, 2017
FF 100 film tape is engineered specifically for sealing and seaming reflective insulation. Reportedly it is:

  • Highly conformable with flexible film backing that adheres well to uneven surfaces for creating an airtight, permanent seal;
  • Hand-tearable and easy to handle to help ensure the job is done quickly;
  • Code compliant with its UL 181B-FX printing making it easy for inspectors to see that the work abides by the code; and
  • Has consistent performance with reportedly aggressive adhesive that forms a permanent bond in all types of weather conditions (-10-210°F) and can withstand numerous thermal cycles.

