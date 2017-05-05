ASHLAND: Solvent-Based PSAs
This company is launching two new solvent-based pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) at the PSTC Tape Summit, taking place May 15-17 in Las Vegas. Aroset™ PS-6426 is designed specifically for HVAC aluminum foil tape applications. Aroset PS-5333 is a high-solids PSA for demanding graphics and medical applications.
Reportedly, Aroset PS-6426 PSA combines excellent adhesion and superior cohesion, even at high temperatures, making it a solution for rigid air duct closure systems. This product is self-crosslinking and meets all UL 181A/B specifications.
“This product shows excellent peel, tack and cohesive strength, and it’s designed for good coatability on most rod and roll coaters,” said Zhaohui Sun, industry manager, PSA.
Aroset PS-5333 is a high-solids, single-component PSA that may be used in decals, vinyl graphics and transfer tapes, as well as medical applications. It does not include as raw materials any CMR-classified solvents or monomers. It shows high moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR) and good biocompatibility based on ISO 10993 testing.
