SCIGRIP: Methacrylate Adhesive System

SG230HV is a methacrylate adhesive system that reportedly holds both Lloyd's Register and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) certifications. It is a two-component, 10:1 mix ratio product with a balance of strength and toughness for bonding a range of substrates with little to no surface preparation. SG230HV features excellent fatigue and vibration resistance for key structural areas and can bond to metals with a simple priming process.

An enhanced development of the market leading low-exotherm adhesive, SG230HV is allegedly a high-viscosity version for bonding large structural parts and filling irregular bond lines up to 39mm. This latest product innovation can demonstrate reduced emissions, excellent environmental resistance, and controllable cure speeds with working times from 30 to 120 min.

For more information, visit www.scigrip.com.