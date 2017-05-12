ASHLAND: Emulsion PSAs

This company is launching two new emulsion pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) at the PSTC Tape Summit, taking place May 15-17 in Las Vegas. Aroset™ 2554 PSA was designed for removeable labels and graphics, and Aroset 2555 PSA is a solution for ultra-removeable uses, such as window, wall and floor graphics.

Aroset 2554 is an emulsion PSA for removable labels and graphics applications. The product features good anchorage to paper and film, and excellent long-term removability from glass, sheetrock, wood and other surfaces.

“This is a coater-ready adhesive that delivers good removability on both high- and low-energy surfaces,” said Zhaohui Sun, Ashland industry manager, PSA. “With excellent UV resistance, the product is suitable for outdoor graphics applications.”

Aroset 2555 is a highly stable and easy-to-dry emulsion PSA designed for ultra-removable applications such as window, wall and floor graphics. It can deliver good anchorage to filmic facestock, and good flow and leveling characteristics for creating high-quality graphics. It adheres well to many substrates yet it is stated that it can be removed cleanly, even from high-energy plastics such as polystyrene.

“Eliminating residue is critical for ultra-removable applications, and Aroset 2555 PSA does just that,” said Cathy Boysko, Ashland director of sales, packaging and converting. “This opens up a wide array of potential uses for this product.”

