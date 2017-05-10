AGC Chemicals Americas Expands Resins Testing Lab

AGC Chemicals Americas has recently expanded its LUMIFLON® resins testing lab in Exton, Pa. The company has reportedly added state-of-the-art equipment and services to help formulators develop innovative powder coatings for many markets including building, industrial maintenance, aerospace, and automotive.

“Powder coatings are an environmentally friendly technology that is rising in popularity for long-life coatings,” said Tatsuya Masuda, managing director. “Our LUMIFLON resins testing lab is now fully equipped to assist coating manufacturers in developing new formulations.”

The LUMIFLON resins testing lab reportedly also has the equipment needed to mix and grind pigments and apply traditional coatings to a variety of substrates to test physical properties. Lab technicians can also conduct accelerated corrosion tests and outdoor testing for real-world weathering exposure.

For more information, visit www.agcchem.com.