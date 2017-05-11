D.B. Becker Promotes Maginnis to Regional Sales Manager

D.B. Becker recently announced the promotion of Mike Maginnis to the role of southeast regional sales manager. Maginnis joined D.B. Becker in 2010 and has reportedly been an instrumental part of its expansion into the southeastern region of the U.S.

“Mike exemplifies all of the qualities that we look for in a sales professional,” said Bill Nicholas, D.B Becker’s eastern regional sales manager. “We are excited that our continued growth allows us the opportunity to place someone like Mike in this position in which he can build and coach our team in a manner that remains true to our philosophy and consistent with our values. He is a valued leader and teammate who creates customer success for our clients and our principal suppliers.”

For more information, visit www.dbbecker.com.