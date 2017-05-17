SARTOMER AMERICAS: PSA Products
This company plans to feature four specialty products that can enable exceptional performance for pressure-sensitive adhesives at the Pressure Sensitive Tape Council's 2017 Tape Summit, taking place May 15-19 in Las Vegas.
The UV-curable PRO13765 can enable high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) with excellent performance properties. These include enhanced peel strength with balance of tack and shear and excellent adhesion to difficult substrates. It is particularly advantageous for temperature-sensitive substrates. The PRO13801 is a low viscosity PSA formulation, requiring no heat to convert to tapes or labels, and the PRO13812 is a high performance PSA without any tackifier. The PRO13733 can be cured by Electron Beam (EB) peroxide or thermal methods and enables adhesives with exceptional shear strength.
These products are 100% solids systems, which means no solvent or water is needed. The environmentally friendly products reportedly can enable high converting speed.
For more information, visit www.sartomer.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.