ARKEMA: Label Adhesives

This company plans to showcase and discuss two new latex products for permanent paper label formulations at the upcoming 2017 Pressure Sensitive Tape Council, taking place May 15-19 in Las Vegas.

On display at the show will be ENCOR® 9212 latex, a coater-ready product designed for slot-die and curtain coaters. This adhesive can provide good adhesion and tack with outstanding converting properties. In addition, ENCOR 9215 latex will be displayed. It is a tackified acrylic adhesive formulated for high-speed slot-die and curtain coaters, and is designed for general-purpose paper labels requiring excellent adhesion to corrugated cardboard.

“These new products were developed based on clear customer feedback and the need to continually advance the technology behind our products,” said Keith Olesen, field marketing manager.

For more information, visit www.arkemacoatingresins.com.