Long-Time AkzoNobel Employee Brysacz Dies

AkzoNobel Protective Coatings North America recently announced the passing of long-time employee and coatings industry veteran of 54 years David P. Brysacz. He died on May 4 at age 77.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, and a resident of Stow, Ohio, for the past 25 years, Brysacz earned his bachelor's degree in polymer sciences from Kent State University. In 1962, he began his career at Ceilcote USA Inc., a company reportedly known for their advanced polymer-based coatings and linings used in severe service environments. He held a number of sales, management and construction superintendent positions there. Between 1981 and 1999, Brysacz served in various supervisory positions at both Dudick Inc. and Ceilcote, until making Ceilcote his final home in 1999.

During his tenure at AkzoNobel, Brysacz served as central and west coast regional sales manager and later as a technical support representative until his retirement in late 2016.

“Dave’s incredible depth of knowledge in chemical resistant linings technology cannot be surpassed. Customers across the US, and even globally, repeatedly sought his expertise for both the coatings selection and application phases of their projects. He was greatly admired and will be sorely missed by hundreds of colleagues and customers alike,” said Darryl Corbin, AkzoNobel’s coatings and engineering services manager.

Brysacz was reportedly instrumental in bringing advanced polymer coatings technology to the chemical processing and power industries during the 1970s. “Dave would go out of his way to spend days on the road with me to call on power plant customers throughout the Rocky Mountain region. He always treated their projects as if they were his own, and in his signature honesty would always say to them, ‘I can’t tell you what to do, but I can sure tell you what not to do.’ They always took his advice,” said long-time associate and independent business owner, John Kenna of Kenna Power Sales Inc. in Denver.

“There’s not a customer or colleague who won’t remember Dave’s legendary phrase, ‘Go get ‘em, tiger.’ He was a real hero of the protective coatings industry,” said AkzoNobel colleagues William Slama and Les Prysock.

A husband, father, and grandfather, Brysacz is survived by his wife Suzan of 20 years, five adult children, and nine grandchildren.

