Chromaflo CEO Becker Joins American Coatings Association Board

Scott Becker, president and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp., has recently joined the American Coatings Association Board of Directors. He will serve a three-year term ending in 2020.

Becker has been the president of Chromaflo since 2012. Previously, he served as CEO and president at Plasticolors Inc. and Elementis Specialties' Colorants and Additives business.

“I am honored to be nominated and confirmed to the Board of Directors of the American Coatings Association and look forward to this opportunity to better serve the coatings industry,” said Becker.

Becker will reportedly help carry out ACA’s mission of advancing, promoting, and supporting the coatings industry companies, organizations, and professionals.

