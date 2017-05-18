Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Pilot Plant Manager Melhorn Retires

Melhorn joined Pilot as a quality control chemist in 1978.

May 18, 2017
Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced that Tom Melhorn, plant manager of the Lockland, Ohio, facility, retired on May 1, after 38 years of service.

Melhorn joined the company as a quality control (QC) chemist in 1978 and worked his way up to plant manager, where he served for 30 years. Among other milestones, he was reportedly instrumental in the development of several key product lines and upheld a notable safety record, completing 15 years without a lost-time accident.  

“Tom has been an important part of the Pilot family and a valued asset in the community for more than three decades,” said Paul Morrisroe, chairman of the board of directors. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well in his retirement.”

For more information, visit www.pilotchemical.com.

