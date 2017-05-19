SCIGRIP Receives ISO 9001:2015 Standardization

SCIGRIP recently announced it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 quality management system. The company began the auditing process after having secured the ISO 9001:2008 standard in 2011. The transition to the 2015 version reportedly took 10 months to implement.

“The ISO 9001:2015 standard demonstrates SCIGRIP’s commitment to our customers’ successes, as well as our dedication to making our own organization more efficient,” said Tim Johnson, European sales and marketing manager. “The company is proud to be recognized for delivering the highest level customer satisfaction through effective quality procedures.”

