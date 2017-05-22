MACTAC PERFORMANCE ADHESIVES: All-Temperature PSA

This company has launched the first products in its all-temperature CHILL AT™ product line. The adhesive was reportedly custom-engineered specifically for any temperature label application, including challenging cold temperature applications.

While most pressure-sensitive adhesives take longer to bond in cold temperature conditions, the hot-melt adhesive reportedly adheres extremely well between temperatures of 20-40°F, in addition to room temperature.

“With an exceptionally versatile temperature range of -65-150°F, CHILL AT was designed to stick quickly and stay in place as needed to meet the demands of virtually any temperature application,” says Kathy Magyar, senior marketing manager. “Because of its high-performing attributes, CHILL AT is an ideal off-the-shelf, all-in-one product for a wide variety of label applications.”

From food and beverage packaging to short-term shipping applications, CHILL AT reportedly adheres well to low-surface energy substrates such as low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polystyrene, polypropylene, paper, and corrugate.

