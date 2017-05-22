Emerald Kalama Chemical Appoints Dowd and Guild as Distributor
Dowd and Guild is a specialty chemical distributor serving 11 states.
May 22, 2017
No Comments
Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, has appointed Dowd and Guild Inc. as its distributor in the western U.S. for K-FLEX® products.
“Dowd in Guild is experienced and widely trusted by manufacturers in the Western states, including those in key industries where K-FLEX products are used, such as coatings, adhesives, sealants and vinyl,” said Scott Neuheardt, vice president and general manager for the K-FLEX business.
For more information, visit www.dowdandguild.com or www.kalama.emeraldmaterials.com.
