Emerald Kalama Chemical Appoints Dowd and Guild as Distributor

Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, has appointed Dowd and Guild Inc. as its distributor in the western U.S. for K-FLEX® products.

“Dowd in Guild is experienced and widely trusted by manufacturers in the Western states, including those in key industries where K-FLEX products are used, such as coatings, adhesives, sealants and vinyl,” said Scott Neuheardt, vice president and general manager for the K-FLEX business.

For more information, visit www.dowdandguild.com or www.kalama.emeraldmaterials.com.