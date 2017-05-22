Webster Named Chromaflo HR Manager

Chromaflo Technologies recently announced that Casey Webster has accepted the position of human resources manager for the Americas. In this role, Webster will facilitate implementing and analyzing polices across the Americas with focus and attention to consistency, commonality and Employer of Choice processes.

Previously, Webster was the director human resources for Haysite Reinforced Plastics. Webster has held positions of increasing responsibility including prior roles as human resources and environmental manager, and environmental health and safety engineer.

“I look forward to Casey’s unique experience and proven track record of aligning goals and achieving results,” said Andrea G. Singer, vice president of human resources.

For more information, visit www.chromaflo.com.