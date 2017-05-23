Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsMeter/Mix/Dispense

Nordson EFD Opens Sales Office in Poland

The new local office is located in Warsaw, Poland.

Headlines.jpg
May 23, 2017
KEYWORDS dispensing / expansions
Reprints
No Comments

Nordson EFD recently announced it has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and technical support to the Polish manufacturing and adhesive packaging industries. The new office is located in Warsaw, Poland.

“Poland is a huge country with so much production in various sectors, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture,” said Andrei Stapinoiu, managing director of Nordson EFD Europe. “We are very happy to announce the opening of the new Warsaw office to better serve our customers in Poland and Central Europe.”

For more information, visit www.nordsonefd.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.