Nordson EFD Opens Sales Office in Poland

Nordson EFD recently announced it has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and technical support to the Polish manufacturing and adhesive packaging industries. The new office is located in Warsaw, Poland.

“Poland is a huge country with so much production in various sectors, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture,” said Andrei Stapinoiu, managing director of Nordson EFD Europe. “We are very happy to announce the opening of the new Warsaw office to better serve our customers in Poland and Central Europe.”

For more information, visit www.nordsonefd.com.