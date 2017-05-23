Bostik Expands Distributor Network

Bostik recently announced the expansion of its maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) product line distribution network in the U.S. The network now includes: ORS Nasco, Simpson Kiritsy, P&C Industrial Supply, Ellsworth Adhesives and ChemPoint.

"Through an enlarged network of national distributors, manufacturers and distributors can now access these products more quickly and easily to ensure their production processes run seamlessly,” said Igor Leclere, business director for the Americas industrial adhesives unit.

