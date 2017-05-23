Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsFinished Adhesives and Sealants

Bostik Expands Distributor Network

The company has added several distributors to its network.

May 23, 2017
Bostik recently announced the expansion of its maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) product line distribution network in the U.S. The network now includes: ORS Nasco, Simpson Kiritsy, P&C Industrial Supply, Ellsworth Adhesives and ChemPoint.

"Through an enlarged network of national distributors, manufacturers and distributors can now access these products more quickly and easily to ensure their production processes run seamlessly,” said Igor Leclere, business director for the Americas industrial adhesives unit.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.

