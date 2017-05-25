Colon Named Troy Senior Vice President

Troy Corp. recently announced the election of Ismael “Izzy” Colon, Ph.D., by the board of directors to the position of senior vice president, science and technology, reporting to W. Brian Smith, executive vice president and COO. In his new role, Colon will be responsible for continuing Troy’s leadership in R&D, innovation, new product technology, and technical services worldwide.

“I am honored to take on this new role, and look forward to expanding Troy’s Science and Technology group worldwide,” said Colon. “Troy’s commitment to R&D and new product development will continue to be a central focus and main driver of Troy’s growth efforts in new and existing marketplaces alike. Troy has a long history of innovation, and this will continue.

Colon has over 40 years’ experience in the specialty chemicals industry, including more than 20 years at Troy. In addition to leading Troy’s Technology group in the U.S. and globally, his responsibilities have included overseeing manufacturing expansion efforts in Europe and Southeast Asia, and serving as managing director, Europe.

For more information, visit www.troycorp.com.