CuringNew Products

DIGITAL LIGHT LAB: LED Panel System

Digital-Light
May 25, 2017
KEYWORDS LED curing
Reprints
No Comments

This company has introduced a liquid cooled high-intensity LED panel system with an 8-in-by-4.5-in aperture. The AccuCure panel reportedly offers high intensity, uniform flood pattern, optional optical sensor and adjustable power output. Optional sensor attachments feature calibrated two-channel radiometer capable of monitoring intensities (in W/cm²) of the panel. The sensor can be detached for calibration or maintenance purposes, and is available in various UV and VIS wavelengths.  

For more information, visit www.digitallightlab.com.   

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.