DIGITAL LIGHT LAB: LED Panel System

This company has introduced a liquid cooled high-intensity LED panel system with an 8-in-by-4.5-in aperture. The AccuCure panel reportedly offers high intensity, uniform flood pattern, optional optical sensor and adjustable power output. Optional sensor attachments feature calibrated two-channel radiometer capable of monitoring intensities (in W/cm²) of the panel. The sensor can be detached for calibration or maintenance purposes, and is available in various UV and VIS wavelengths.

For more information, visit www.digitallightlab.com.