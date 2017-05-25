DIGITAL LIGHT LAB: LED Panel System
May 25, 2017
This company has introduced a liquid cooled high-intensity LED panel system with an 8-in-by-4.5-in aperture. The AccuCure panel reportedly offers high intensity, uniform flood pattern, optional optical sensor and adjustable power output. Optional sensor attachments feature calibrated two-channel radiometer capable of monitoring intensities (in W/cm²) of the panel. The sensor can be detached for calibration or maintenance purposes, and is available in various UV and VIS wavelengths.
