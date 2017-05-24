Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesMergers/AcquisitionsTopicsFinished Adhesives and SealantsGreen Products/ApplicationsPressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)

Saint-Gobain to Acquire German Tapes Manufacturer

Biolink develops and produces environmentally friendly solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes.

May 24, 2017
Saint-Gobain recently announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of Biolink, a German manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes. Biolink develops and produces environmentally friendly solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes for a variety of applications in the aeronautic, automotive and other industrial markets, mostly in Europe.

