Saint-Gobain to Acquire German Tapes Manufacturer
Biolink develops and produces environmentally friendly solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes.
May 24, 2017
Saint-Gobain recently announced it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity capital of Biolink, a German manufacturer of specialty adhesive tapes. Biolink develops and produces environmentally friendly solvent-free acrylic resin adhesive tapes for a variety of applications in the aeronautic, automotive and other industrial markets, mostly in Europe.
