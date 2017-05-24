Non-Invasive Skin Closure System Receives Regulatory Approval

ZipLine® Medical Inc. recently announced that Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has given approval of its Zip® surgical skin closure device in India. This clearance will reportedly give the company access to the $3.5 billion medical device market in India, including growing specialties where the Zip has shown significant clinical and economic benefits, such as total joint replacement in orthopedics, and Cesarean-section and hysterectomy in obstetrics and gynecology.

The Zip is reportedly a non-invasive and easy to use skin closure device that replaces sutures, staples and glue for surgical incisions and lacerations. Clinical studies have demonstrated time savings and less procedure variability that can decrease hospital costs and improve efficiencies. Studies have also reportedly demonstrated fewer wound complications, and the comfortable and simple removal can reduce post-discharge home health and clinic visits that affect overall healthcare cost in a bundled care environment.

A patented force distribution design intends to result in secure wound closure, excellent scar quality and high patient satisfaction. The Zip’s micro-adjustability and reversibility may help provide surgeons with precise control during closure, and care teams with security that they can adjust closure post-surgery, if needed.

For more information, visit www.ziplinemedical.com.