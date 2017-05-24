AMETEK-Brookfield---Viscometer

The new KU-3 Krebs Unit viscometer can be used in the coatings industry to measure viscosity in accordance with ASTM D562. In addition, it is ROHS compliant with the European requirement, which goes into effect in July.

The KU-3 offers continuous sensing and display in Krebs units, grams or centipoise. It now features a magnetic spindle coupling, reportedly providing rapid attachment and quick release of the KU spindles. The instrument features a measurement range from 40 to 141 KU, 32 to 1,099 g, and 27 to 5274 cP, accuracy to ±1% of full scale range, and reproducibility to ±0.5% of full scale range. Test results can be locked in with hold key.

The updated KU-3 has a new user interface with touch pad control and bright LED display, a flexible accordion cover that protects the lab stand rod; a base plate that supports the instrument and has a convenient recess for placement of a quart-sized paint can; and a single-piece paint can adapter that can accommodate pint and half-pint cans in the same recess.

For more information, visit www.ametek.com.