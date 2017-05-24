IMCD N.V. to Acquire Bossco Chemical Distribution Business

IMCD N.V. recently announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the specialty chemicals distribution business of Bossco Industries Inc. After completion of the transaction, expected at the beginning of July, the business plans to be integrated within IMCD US with Edward Boss becoming a senior member of the IMCD management team.

“IMCD shares our vision of offering technical solutions to our customers and a transparent, growth focused partnership with our principal partners,” said Edward Boss, president of Bossco Industries.

“The acquisition of Bossco Industries will further strengthen IMCD US and our ability to offer national coverage to our principal partners,” said John Mastrantoni, president of IMCD US.

For more information, visit www.imcdgroup.com or www.bosscoindustries.com.